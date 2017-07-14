English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Chunghwa upgrades 4G network to 500Mb/s

14 JUL 2017

Taiwan’s largest mobile operator, Chunghwa Telecom, plans to upgrade its 4G network in major cities using four-carrier aggregation, boosting peak downlink speeds to 500Mb/s.

The deployment will start in Taipei and at high-speed train stations in the north, and reach 20 metropolitan areas and 12 train stations by year-end, Taipei Times reported.

Chunghwa Telecom, with a 33 per cent market share, also plans to increase the number of 4G base stations by 40 per cent, with the new sites to be deployed mostly in urban areas.

The operator refarmed 1.8GHz spectrum for 4G service after recently shutting down its 2G network. In December it acquired 30MHz of spectrum in two blocks in the 2.4GHz to 2.5GHz band.

Chunghwa Telecom had 7.1 million 4G users at end-March, accounting for 69 per cent of its mobile subscribers, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Who will be last in Asia to turn off 2G (or 3G)?

MPT taps MIMO tech, accelerates 4G launch

China operators add 102M 4G users in Jan-May period
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association