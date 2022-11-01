Chunghwa top-line grows

Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom attributed an increase in mobile revenue during Q3 to growth in post-paid users and ARPU, along with an ongoing migration to 5G services.

Chairman and CEO Sheikh Chi-Mau stated the company beat all its proposed guidance measures, driven by “strong fundamentals in the face of an uncertain macroeconomy”.

He added it is winning market share organically despite ongoing consolidation in the market, with its mobile subscriber base increasing 5.8 per cent over Q3 2021 to 12.4 million.

Mobile service revenue grew 4.2 per cent to TWD15.4 billion ($478.7 million), with post-paid ARPU up 1.8 per cent to TWD526.

Blended ARPU, however fell from TWD422 to TWD417.

Net profit was flat at TWD9.3 billion, impacted by a 4.6 per cent increase in operating costs mainly from higher personnel expenses and depreciation costs from 5G network deployment.

Revenue increased 5.2 per cent to TWD53.5 billion.

Capex in the first nine months of the year was down 12.2 per cent to TWD20.2 billion, 12.9 per cent of total revenue compared with 15.3 per cent in Q3 2021.

Enterprise business revenue increased 5.1 per cent to TWD17.4 billion.