 Chunghwa top-line grows - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Chunghwa top-line grows

01 NOV 2022

Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom attributed an increase in mobile revenue during Q3 to growth in post-paid users and ARPU, along with an ongoing migration to 5G services.

Chairman and CEO Sheikh Chi-Mau stated the company beat all its proposed guidance measures, driven by “strong fundamentals in the face of an uncertain macroeconomy”.

He added it is winning market share organically despite ongoing consolidation in the market, with its mobile subscriber base increasing 5.8 per cent over Q3 2021 to 12.4 million.

Mobile service revenue grew 4.2 per cent to TWD15.4 billion ($478.7 million), with post-paid ARPU up 1.8 per cent to TWD526.

Blended ARPU, however fell from TWD422 to TWD417.

Net profit was flat at TWD9.3 billion, impacted by a 4.6 per cent increase in operating costs mainly from higher personnel expenses and depreciation costs from 5G network deployment.

Revenue increased 5.2 per cent to TWD53.5 billion.

Capex in the first nine months of the year was down 12.2 per cent to TWD20.2 billion, 12.9 per cent of total revenue compared with 15.3 per cent in Q3 2021.

Enterprise business revenue increased 5.1 per cent to TWD17.4 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Robi profit drops

Dtac stands by forecast as numbers fall

Grameenphone gains despite SIM sales ban
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association