Chunghwa taps Nokia for 5G small cells - Mobile World Live

Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom selected Nokia to supply a range of products from its 5G small cell portfolio, as the operator seeks improvements in indoor coverage at small- and medium-sized businesses, and tourist districts.

In a statement, Nokia said it already installed 140 5G small cells, which complement an existing base of more than 2,500 4G versions it previously deployed. The vendor will also supply AirScale gear: an indoor radio platform, which it states improves indoor coverage and capacity; and micro remote radio heads for outdoor and urban hotspots.

Max Chen, president of Chunghwa Telecom’s Mobile Division, said the deal is a continuation of its ambitious approach to small cell deployment across Taiwan.

The operator received its 5G licence in June and said it had more than 2,000 macro base stations in 22 cities when it launched the non-standalone service later that month.

At the time it targeted full coverage of major cities and transport routes by the year-end, and national availability by end-2021.