English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Chinese smartphone vendors raise profiles in Thailand

17 MAR 2017

Thailand’s smartphone market is attracting increased investment from Chinese vendors, which are boosting ad spending and adding retail outlets as they to aspire to overtake South Korea’s Samsung as the country’s top smartphone brand.

Chinese telecoms equipment and handset vendor Huawei plans to triple its marketing budget in the country, with the aim of having a double-digit market share and being the number two vendor by the end of the year, the Bangkok Post reported.

Tossaporn Nisthanon, deputy country director of Huawei’s consumer business in Thailand, told the Post the company set a long-term goal of being Thailand’s largest smartphone maker by 2020.

China’s Oppo, the fourth largest smartphone maker globally, said it is increasing its marketing spending 20 per cent to more than THB1 billion ($28.5 million). The vendor’s handset sales in the country jumped 76 per cent last year as it moved to the number three position after overtaking Huawei.

Chanon Jirayuakul, sales director of Thai Oppo, told the Post it expects Chinese smartphone vendors to increasingly expand their market shares in Thailand, displacing Samsung over the next two to five years.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-headquartered Asus expects revenue to again grow 20 per cent this year, after a strong rebound in 2016. It plans to double the number of Asus brand shops in Thailand to ten this year, the Post reported. About 3,000 dealers and distributors sell Asus products in the country.

Asus increased its global marketing budget to 5 per cent of revenue from 3.5 per cent last year to build brand awareness.

Huawei also plans to boost its retail footprint in Thailand this year, with the number of sales outlets to increase from 7,000 to 8,000.

According to internal reports by Huawei and Oppo, Samsung had about a 40 per cent share of the Thai smartphone market at the end of 2016, followed by Apple, Oppo, Huawei and Asus, the Post reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei takes stake in Bakrie Telecom

HKT partners to form V2X alliance in Hong Kong

Huawei, South Korea 5G deal worries US politicians
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association