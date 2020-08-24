 Chinese operators grow 5G numbers - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Chinese operators grow 5G numbers

24 AUG 2020

China’s two largest mobile operators released subscriber data showing uptake of 5G tariffs accelerated in July, with the companies adding 25.3 million users for a combined total of 133.4 million.

China Mobile added 13.9 million for a total of 84.1 million 5G package subscribers. China Telecom signed up 11.4 million to take its total to 49.3 million. Both operators use the term package subscribers, as many with 5G data plans don’t have compatible handsets.

Net additions in June stood at 22.4 million.

China Unicom hasn’t revealed 5G numbers, but its overall user base fell 14.9 million year-on-year to 309.6 million at end-July. China Mobile added 7.8 million for a total of 946.4 million and China Telecom had 346 million, up 20.2 million.

The operators launched 5G service at end-October 2019 and aim to deploy 700,000 mobile sites by the end of this year.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

