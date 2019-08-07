China warns India on consequences of Huawei ban - Mobile World Live

The Chinese government increased its pressure on India not to heed US warnings and ban Huawei from selling its network gear in the country due to security concerns, indicating it could retaliate against Indian companies doing business in China, Reuters reported.

Sources told the news agency Chinese foreign ministry officials in Beijing met with India’s ambassador Vikram Misri last month, saying they hoped the country would make “an independent and objective decision” on its 5G suppliers and there could be “reverse sanctions” if Huawei was not involved.

In May the US Department of Commerce added Huawei to a list of businesses barred from buying components and software from US companies due to national security concerns.

The Indian government in June set up a committee to review Huawei’s network security and previously expressed reluctance to allow the vendor to deploy its 5G gear, which it fears could contain back doors which could allow the Chinese government to spy on users.

The company vehemently denies the allegations and said it would sign a pledge guaranteeing there will be no back door in its equipment.

Thorough review

Bharti Airtel, the third-largest operator in the country, recently called for a thorough examination of security concerns before 5G is deployed in the country, even if it delays the rollout by 12 months to 18 months, The Economic Times wrote.

India’s major mobile operators plan to ramp 5G trials later in the year, with the government scheduled to hold a spectrum auction before the end of 2019.

In May the three largest operators and a handful of equipment vendors joined forces to urge the government to issue 12 month 5G spectrum licences so they can conduct more comprehensive field trials. Earlier Ericsson stopped 5G-related work at its innovation lab after its spectrum licence expired.