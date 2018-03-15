English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom profit nearly triples as revenue rebounds

15 MAR 2018

China Unicom, the second largest mobile operator in the country, reported a surge in profit in 2017 as service revenue and subscriber additions recovered from a weak 2016.

The operator’s net profit jumped 192.5 per cent year-on-year to CNY1.83 billion ($289 million), which matched a profit alert it issued on 1 March. The company said excluding a CNY2.9 billion net loss on asset disposal related to a fibre network upgrade, its net profit would have increased 540.5 per cent year-on-year to CNY4 billion.

Service revenue for 2017 rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year to CNY249 billion. Mobile service turnover rose 7.9 per cent to CNY156 billion, which the operator said exceeded the industry average by 2.2 percentage points.

Wang Xiaochu, China Unicom’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement: “The company successfully turned around its operating results with significant improvement. A substantive breakthrough was made on mixed-ownership reform and the company saw fundamental improvement in operating results, marching a solid step forward towards its transformational development.”

He said the company benefitted from the completion of a capital injection deliverd by the implementation of the mixed-ownership reform, which strengthened its balance sheet substantially.

A 41.6 per cent year-on-year reduction in capex to CNY42.13 billion also helped its bottom-line. Despite the decrease, the operator managed to add 110,000 4G base stations last year to take its total to 850,000.

Its overall mobile subscriber base rose 2.7 per cent to 284 million at end 2017: 4G subcribers increased 67 per cent to 175 million. Mobile ARPU increased 3.5 per cent year-on-year to CNY48.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China mobile players plan data tariff cuts

Telefonica, China Unicom ink international IoT deal

StarHub expects weaker 2018 after Q4 profit plunge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association