 China Unicom profit jumps as ARPU climbs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom profit jumps as ARPU climbs

21 OCT 2021

China Unicom credited steady gains in 5G subscribers for fuelling ARPU growth over the opening nine months of the year, which contributed to a double-digit rise in profit.

The operator added 66.1 million 5G package customers to take the total to 137 million at end-September, putting penetration at 43 per cent.

Mobile service revenue rose 5.8 per cent year-on-year to CNY123.3 billion ($19.3 billion), with ARPU increasing 6.3 per cent to CNY44.30. Total mobile subcribers increased 2 per cent to 315.5 million.

Net profit rose 19.4 per cent to CNY12.9 billion, aided by a 30 per cent drop in finance costs. Total service turnover grew 7.3 per cent to CNY222.4 billion, and product sales 22.7 per cent to CNY22.1 billion.

Fixed-line sales rose 9.1 per cent to CNY97.1 billion; industry internet revenue increased 25.3 per cent to CNY40.9 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA forms 5G regional group in Asia

Singapore launches 5G testbed on Sentosa

Maxis readies for 5G with managed service acquisition
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association