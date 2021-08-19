 China Unicom makes 5G gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom makes 5G gains

19 AUG 2021

China Unicom underlined the impact of fast adoption of 5G services on ARPU and its bottom-line in the first half of 2021, with the subscribers accounting for 36.5 per cent of its total user base at end-June, a proportion the operator claimed was an industry high.

Net profit grew 21.1 per cent year-on-year to CNY9.2 billion ($1.4 billion). Operating revenue increased 9.2 per cent to CNY164.2 billion, with mobile service rising 7.3 per cent to CNY82.1 billion.

Mobile ARPU increased 8.5 per cent to CNY44.40 and average monthly data usage 20.8 per cent to 12.2GB.

The operator added 42.5 million 5G package subscribers, ending June with 113.3 million. It didn’t disclose 5G figures until the beginning of 2021.

Total subscribers remained at 310.5 million.

In a statement, chairman and CEO Wang Xiaochu explained the operator aims to improve market-oriented operations, enhance innovation efforts and accelerate the pace of digital transformation.

China Unicom and 5G network partner China Telecom added 80,000 compatible base stations for a total of more than 460,000.

Wang stated the joint network programme enabled the operators to generate cumulative savings of more than CNY100 billion in capex and substantial opex savings, including lower tower usage, network maintenance and energy expenses.

Its industry internet business grew 23.6 per cent to CNY28.03 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile profit rises on 5G gains

China Tower books gains on 5G expansion

Huawei goes into survival mode
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association