 China Unicom brings in president from rival Telecom - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom brings in president from rival Telecom

19 JAN 2021

China Unicom ended a ten-month search for a successor to president Li Guohua, appointing former deputy GM at rival China Telecom Chen Zhongyue (pictured) to the role.

In a brief statement, China Unicom said Chen is second in command behind chairman and CEO Wang Xiaochu, with the new executive also named deputy party secretary and director.

Li stepped down in March 2020 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Executive shuffles between the big three Chinese operators occur periodically: one of the biggest recent shifts involved China Telecom chairman Yang Jie replacing Shang Bing as the head of China Mobile in March 2019.

Among the challenges Chen faces at China Unicom is stemming subscriber losses: in the year to end-November it lost 14.2 million users, leaving it with 307.1 million.

The operator is also in the process of building its 5G business, but is yet to reveal progress in terms of customer numbers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China downplays impact of NYSE operator delistings

China Unicom reveals joint 5G network progress

China Unicom boosted by cost cuts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association