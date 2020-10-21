 China Unicom boosted by cost cuts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom boosted by cost cuts

21 OCT 2020

China Unicom upped its profit over the opening three quarters of 2020, as a focus on high-value customers offset overall declines in its subscriber base.

Net profit increased 10.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY10.8 billion ($1.6 billion) on revenue of CNY207 billion, up 4.4 per cent.

Chairman and CEO Wang Xiaochu stated efforts to boost margins since the second half of 2019 were bearing fruit, with customer acquisition costs reduced and subscriber quality improved.

Moves to transform the customer acquisition process contributed to a 12.6 per cent decline in selling and marketing expenses to CNY22.5 billion, Wang said.

ARPU increased 2.5 per cent to CNY41.60.

Mobile service revenue fell 1 per cent to CNY116.5 billion, but the company noted the metric grew 2.5 per cent year-on-year during Q3.

Product sales in the nine-month period fell 3.1 per cent to CNY18 billion.

The operator lost 15.6 million mobile subscribers, leaving it with 309.2 million. It remained tight-lipped on how many of these are 5G users.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Grameenphone profit jumps, data revenue rises

Dtac profit drops on falling subs, ARPU

China 5G base stations approach 500K
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association