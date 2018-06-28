English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

China Unicom aims to balance 5G performance, cost

28 JUN 2018

China Unicom believes the biggest challenge facing operators in deploying 5G will be a growing imbalance between the high investment needed and low returns.

Zhang Yong, president of Network Technology Research Institute at China Unicom explained early 5G systems will be deployed around 2020, when the growth rate of global mobile and smartphone users will be reduced to single digits, and global service revenue growth also will be near zero or even negative.

“The mobile communication industry needs to more rationally determine the development goals and development plans of the next-generation mobile communication system to achieve a balance between performance and cost, and match the pace of technological development with the pace of industry growth,” he said in a presentation at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

Looking at China Unicom’s 5G plans in 2018 and 2019, he said its priority is to finish functional verification of equipment based on 3GPP Release 15; conduct large-scale network trials; and complete performance verification. The operator is also aiming to cooperate with vertical industries; carry out service trials; and explore new business models.

Zhang added that after receiving private investment following the government’s mixed ownership reforms, China Unicom is pushing digital transformation by increasing cooperation with vertical industries, with the goal of building a vibrant IoT industry ecosystem: “We will also create a developer community to activate the innovation capabilities of industrial partners.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei Australia chiefs tackle 5G security concerns

Australia operators push back over bid to ban Huawei

HK operators say 5G demands lower spectrum prices
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association