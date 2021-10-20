 China Tower records continued gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Tower records continued gains

20 OCT 2021

China Tower booked profit and revenue gains in the opening nine months of 2021, as a strategy to diversify operations delivered growth in new business areas.

In a statement, chairman Zhang Zhiyong explained China Tower focused on new features of 5G network construction and made continued gains from a push to diversify away from its core tower business, which accounts for the vast majority of total revenue.

Net profit rose 15.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY5.3 billion ($829.1 million), with operating revenue up 7.3 per cent to CNY64.6 billion.

Tower business revenue increased 3.9 per cent to CNY56.9 billion and indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) 21.3 per cent to CNY3.2 billion. Its trans-sector site application and information unit grew 39.7 per cent to CNY2.8 billion and its energy business 148 per cent to CNY1.4 billion.

The company deployed 20,000 new towers to take its total to 2 million across China. It added 109,000 tenants for a tally of 3.4 million and boosted the average number per tower from 1.65 to 1.69.

Zhang took the helm on 30 September after Tong Jilu, who served as chief since March 2018 retired.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Tower boosts profit

China Tower profit rise fuelled by 5G

China Tower makes gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association