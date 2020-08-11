 China Tower profit climbs on 5G deployments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Tower profit climbs on 5G deployments

11 AUG 2020

China Tower profited from the country’s accelerated deployment of 5G networks and growth in segments outside of its traditional tower business in H1.

In a statement, chairman Tong Jilu said it continued to focus on quality enhancements by increasing investment efficiency and optimising cost management to ensure it maintained stable revenue growth while steadily improving operating efficiency.

Net profit grew 16.9 per cent year-on-year to CNY2.98 billion ($428.4 million) and operating revenue rose 4.8 per cent to CNY39.79 billion.

Tower business turnover edged up 1.6 per cent to CNY36.37 million, its indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) unit increased 37.2 per cent to CNY1.72 billion and sales from the trans-sector site application and information (TSSAI) business jumped 49.9 per cent to CNY1.26 billion.

Tong said the TSSAI growth confirmed its transition from providing standard resource leasing to offering integrated information services including video surveillance, field supervision, edge access and data monitoring.

The company managed 2.01 million tower sites nationwide at end-June, up 3.1 per cent, while the total number of tenants increased 1.2 per cent to 3.12 million, pushing the average tenancy per tower to 1.64 from 1.58 at end H1 2019.

Its DAS business increased in-building coverage by 63.4 per cent to 3.12 billion square metres. Coverage of subways and high-speed railway tunnels increased 55.2 per cent and 39.9 per cent to 4,827km and 6,122km respectively.

China Mobile custom contributed 50.7 per cent of total revenue, China Telecom 23.7 per cent and China Unicom 21.9 per cent.

The tower company said 97 per cent of 5G construction for the three operators was delivered through the sharing of existing resources.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten Mobile accelerates coverage target

LG Uplus profit jumps on subscriber gains

StarHub forecasts double-digit drop in 2020 revenue
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association