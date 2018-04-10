English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China to take 40% of 5G connections in 2025

10 APR 2018

After the first 5G launches in South Korea, Japan and the US, CCS Insight forecasts China to quickly take the lead with 100 million connections in 2021 and surpass the 1 billion mark in 2025, accounting for 40 per cent of global 5G connections.

The research company raised its near-term forecast for global 5G connections, following rapid progress made by the industry over the past six months. It estimates 5G connections will reach nearly 60 million in 2020 (see chart below, click to enlarge), which is more than 50 per cent higher than it previously forecast in October 2017. It also expects 2.7 billion total connections in 2025.

Kester Mann, principal analyst covering operators at CCS Insight, said: “The industry might be struggling to establish the business models for investment in 5G, but this isn’t stopping leading operators battling for bragging rights to launch the first networks. Competitive forces and the need for capacity are the leading drivers of early deployment, although we caution this could set unrealistic expectations for initial network capability.”

Despite talk of new bandwidth-intensive applications such as autonomous driving and remote healthcare, the company’s forecast shows mobile broadband will represent 98 per cent of all 5G connections in 2025.

This means 5G adoption will be closely linked to handset availability, said Marina Koytcheva, CCS Insight’s VP of forecasting. “We see the first 5G smartphones emerging in 2019, but these will be relatively few in number. The real ramp-up will come in 2021, when over 350 million 5G handsets will be sold worldwide.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KDDI sets up 5G investment fund

India operators ordered to vacate 3.4GHz band

Telstra tests 5G-enabled Wi-Fi in Gold Coast
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association