 China Telecom, ZTE test 5G on Shanghai Maglev - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom, ZTE test 5G on Shanghai Maglev

29 NOV 2019

China Telecom and ZTE tested 5G services on Shanghai’s Maglev (magnetic levitation) high-speed train, finding the performance using commercial terminals was stable and supported various high-bandwidth applications.

The tests, conducted on the train travelling at up to 500km/h (311mph), measured the user experience of video conferencing, HD video and interactive games, among other services.

ZTE said providing high-quality network coverage for high-speed trains had always been a challenge for operators and equipment vendors. The company claimed it was the first in the industry to use the most advanced remote radio units (RRUs), compatible with both the 2.5GHz and 3.5GHz bands, for high-speed railway coverage. It combined 8T8R multi-RRUs with 5G channels and beam scanning technology to significantly improve coverage.

The companies said they plan to continue to optimise the commercial performance of 5G networks for high-speed trains through additional verification tests.

ZTE said it signed 35 commercial 5G contracts in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

