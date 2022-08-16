 China Telecom widens 5G coverage goal - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom widens 5G coverage goal

16 AUG 2022

China Telecom set the target of deploying an additional 120,000 5G base stations in the second half to take the total to 990,000, following a 50 per cent capex increase in H1.

Along with network partner China Unicom, the operator increased the number of 5G base stations by 180,000 in H1, taking the total to 870,000. Capex was 50.4 per cent higher than a year earlier at CNY41.7 billion ($6.1 billion), with 42 per cent earmarked to 5G projects.

The operator detailed aims to take 5G coverage to all cities, counties, and key villages and towns by the year-end.

Mobile service revenue rose 6 per cent to CNY99 billion, with overall ARPU stable at CNY46 and the 5G figure down 8.1 per cent at CNY52.70.

Equipment sales grew 33 per cent to CNY20.9 billion.

China Telecom added 100.7 million 5G package subscribers to close June with 231.7 million with its total user base rising 6 per cent to 384.2 million.

It targets 80 million net 5G additions in 2022, with 43.9 million added since the beginning of the year.

Net profit increased 3.1 per cent to CNY18.3 billion and operating revenue 10.5 per cent to CNY242.3 billion.

Its Industrial Digitalisation business increased 19 per cent to CNY58.9 billion, Cloud services doubled to CNY28.1 billion and security service rose 43.2 per cent to CNY5 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

