China Telecom books double-digit profit growth

China Telecom continued to add 5G users and beef up its joint network deployment in H1, with profit and revenue up across all segments.

Mobile service revenue increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year to CNY101.6 billion ($14.2 billion), with value-added services and application sales up 19.4 per cent to CNY15.4 billion. Mobile ARPU was flat at CNY46.20.

Equipment sales rose 17.9 per cent to CNY24.7 billion.

It added 63.2 million 5G packet subscribers for a total of 294.9 million, 73.4 per cent of its overall user base, which grew 4.6 per cent to 401.9 million.

More than 150,000 new 5G base stations shared with China Unicom were deployed, taking the total to nearly 1.2 million.

Shared LTE sites topped 2 million.

Net profit increased 10.2 per cent to CNY20.2 billion.

Operating revenue rose 7.6 per cent to CNY260.7 billion.

Cloud revenue grew 63.4 per cent to CNY45.9 billion.

Capex remained at CNY41.6 billion, with 42.4 per cent allocated for mobile networks. The company earmarked CNY99 billion for the full year.