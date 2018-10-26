English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom appoints COO

26 OCT 2018

China Telecom, the third-largest mobile operator in the mainland, named executive director Ke Ruiwen as president and COO effective from 25 October.

Ke (pictured, right) replaces Liu Aili who took the position in October 2017. Liu stepped down in July after being asked to head the national postal service.

The new COO held various management positions at the operator’s unit in Jiangxi province and joined the company’s board of directors in May 2012. Ke became an executive director in 2016 as part of a broader reshuffle associated with the confirmation of Yang Jie as CEO.

China Telecom’s board is due to meet today (26 October) and will release its Q3 results on 29 October.

The operator had a 19 per cent market share at end-September, with 4G users accounting for 79 per cent of its total subscriber base of 291 million, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Fresh Philippines licence attracts 6 bidders

Chinese operators drop unlimited data promotions

Blog: China operator H1 2018 scorecard
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association