 China Telecom adds 12M 5G users as profit dips - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom adds 12M 5G users as profit dips

23 APR 2020

China Telecom accelerated the migration of LTE subscribers to its new 5G network, adding 12 million next-generation users in the first quarter, taking its total to 16.6 million.

Earlier in the week, market leader China Mobile announced it doubled its 5G user base in March, adding 16.3 million subs to take its total to 31.7 million. Rival China Unicom hasn’t revealed 5G numbers.

In a statement, Ke Ruiwen, China Telecom chairman and CEO, said the operator took various measures in the January to March period to mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 (coronvirus) epidemic by ramping efforts to maintain stable communications networks.

He noted mobile data traffic continued to grow rapidly, increasing 37.4 per cent from a year earlier, while the decline in ARPU narrowed compared with Q1 2019, without disclosing the latest figure.

The operator’s net profit for the first quarter fell 2.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY5.82 billion ($821 million), with operating revenue broadly flat, up 0.7 per cent to CNY92.14 billion.

March rebound
After losing 5.17 million overall subs in the first two months of the year due to pandemic restrictions, subs rebounded in March with 6.15 million net additions. Year-on-year its user base increased 6.9 per cent to end the quarter at 336.6 million.

Looking to the full year, Ke said the company will proactively respond to the impact of the epidemic and adapt to changes in demand by focusing on “customer and market-orientated approaches” and accelerating the joint 5G network deployment with China Unicom.

Last month, China Telecom, the second largest in China by subscribers, reported its net profit in 2019 fell 3.3 per cent year-on-year to CNY20.5 billion and mobile service revenue increased 4.7 per cent to CNY176 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei Q1 revenue growth disappears

China Mobile doubles 5G subs to 31.7M

TSMC cautious on 2020 despite good start
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association