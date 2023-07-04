China retaliates with export curbs on raw materials

China introduced export controls on more than a dozen gallium- and germanium-related materials vital in the manufacturing of chips, in the latest tit-for-tat move in a trade war with the US.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce claimed the move was driven by national security concerns, with domestic exporters of the listed materials requiring a licence.

The Ministry and the State Council will review applications and issue export licences. The controls are due to be introduced on 1 August.

Details of the plan were released a few days after the Dutch government announced similar curbs on exports of advanced chipmaking equipment, which come into force on 1 September.

The Dutch government’s move is seen as part of a wider campaign by the US to convince other nations to join it in clamping down on shipments semiconductors and manufacturing equipment to China.