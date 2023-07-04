 China retaliates with export curbs on raw materials - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China retaliates with export curbs on raw materials

04 JUL 2023

China introduced export controls on more than a dozen gallium- and germanium-related materials vital in the manufacturing of chips, in the latest tit-for-tat move in a trade war with the US.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce claimed the move was driven by national security concerns, with domestic exporters of the listed materials requiring a licence.

The Ministry and the State Council will review applications and issue export licences. The controls are due to be introduced on 1 August.

Details of the plan were released a few days after the Dutch government announced similar curbs on exports of advanced chipmaking equipment, which come into force on 1 September.

The Dutch government’s move is seen as part of a wider campaign by the US to convince other nations to join it in clamping down on shipments semiconductors and manufacturing equipment to China.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

