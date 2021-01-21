 China operators ask NYSE to reverse delistings - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China operators ask NYSE to reverse delistings

21 JAN 2021

Chinese operators requested the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) review its decision to delist their securities, as the companies look for a change in US policy after the departure of President Donald Trump.

In separate filings, the operators called for the exchange to reverse the delistings and delay a suspension in trading of their American Depositary Shares while a review is conducted.

NYSE rules require a review to be scheduled at least 25 business days after a request is submitted.

In its statement, China Mobile explained it complied with market rules and regulatory requirements since its listing in October 1997. It asserted it had operated in accordance with laws and regulations.

NYSE halted trading the securities of the operators on 11 January to comply with a presidential command blocking US investment in companies deemed to be owned or controlled by China’s military.

The order was part of a wider campaign targeting Chinese companies with trade restrictions due national security concerns.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile, Nokia work on RAN automation

China duo exceed 250M 5G users

China Unicom brings in president from rival Telecom
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association