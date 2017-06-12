English
HomeAsiaNews

China opens consultation on mmWave band for 5G

12 JUN 2017

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) launched an open consultation on the use of millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum for the development of 5G networks.

With mmWave spectrum expected to play an important role in future 5G networks, the MIIT is asking for input on the planned use of the 24.75GHz to 27.5GHz, 37GHz to 42.5GHz and other mmWave bands, C114.net reported. The consultation is open until 7 August.

MIIT said in early June China plans to deploy 5G in the 3.3GHz to 3.6GHz and 4.8GHz to 5GHz bands.

China’s government is taking early steps in its frequency planning to help speed the development of IMT-2020 (5G) in China.

The country plans to start second phase 5G network tests at 30 sites this year and conduct large scale networking tests next year. The first 5G services are expected in 2020 at the earliest.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

