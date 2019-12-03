 China Mobile trials standalone 5G in Hong Kong - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile trials standalone 5G in Hong Kong

03 DEC 2019

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) conducted standalone (SA) 5G network tests and completed a voice over New Radio (NR) trial, as it continued preparations for a commercial launch.

In a statement, the operator said it installed base stations supporting both SA and non-standalone (NSA) technologies at its 5G innovation centre in Hong Kong Science Park and Mita Internet Data Centre in Kwai Chung.

Sean Lee, CEO of CMHK, said the SA network was built on service-based architecture featuring network slicing, mobile edge computing and voice over NR.

He noted the company is now installing 5G equipment at existing LTE base stations in order to launch 5G services using NSA technology as soon as possible.

The operator is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile.

In early November, Hong Kong completed the last of three 5G spectrum auctions.

CMHK, the first to launch 5G tests in the territory, acquired 20MHz of spectrum in the 3.3GHz band, 40MHz in the 4.9GHz band and 200MHz in the 3.5GHz band.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei warns of Australian job losses over 5G ban

China Telecom, ZTE test 5G on Shanghai Maglev

Spark expands 5G service in South Island
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association