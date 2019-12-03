China Mobile trials standalone 5G in Hong Kong - Mobile World Live

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) conducted standalone (SA) 5G network tests and completed a voice over New Radio (NR) trial, as it continued preparations for a commercial launch.

In a statement, the operator said it installed base stations supporting both SA and non-standalone (NSA) technologies at its 5G innovation centre in Hong Kong Science Park and Mita Internet Data Centre in Kwai Chung.

Sean Lee, CEO of CMHK, said the SA network was built on service-based architecture featuring network slicing, mobile edge computing and voice over NR.

He noted the company is now installing 5G equipment at existing LTE base stations in order to launch 5G services using NSA technology as soon as possible.

The operator is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile.

In early November, Hong Kong completed the last of three 5G spectrum auctions.

CMHK, the first to launch 5G tests in the territory, acquired 20MHz of spectrum in the 3.3GHz band, 40MHz in the 4.9GHz band and 200MHz in the 3.5GHz band.