 China Mobile profit rises on 5G gains - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile profit rises on 5G gains

12 AUG 2021

China Mobile booked profit and revenue growth in H1, driven by double-digit increases in broadband and enterprise sales, rising mobile ARPU and strong uptake of 5G services.

In a statement, chairman Yang Jie noted mobile ARPU improved for the first time since 2018.

It added 86 million 5G package subscribers for a total of 251 million at end-June. The number of customers using compatible devices on hit 127 million, 13.4 per cent of its total customer base of 945.6 million, which was down 1.2 million year-on-year.

Net profit increased 6 per cent to CNY59.1 billion ($9.1 billion), operating revenue grew 13.8 per cent to CNY443.6 billion and mobile service turnover rose 2.9 per cent to CNY292.5 billion.

Mobile ARPU improved 3.8 per cent to CNY52.20, with the 5G number at CNY88.90.

Average data consumption rose 38.7 per cent to 11.9GB a month, while 5G usage hit 20.7GB.

Revenue from its home broadband unit increased 33.8 per cent to CNY50.1 billion and enterprise 32.4 per cent to CNY73.1 billion.

Capex fell to CNY86 billion from CNY101 billion in H1 2020. Full-year capex is forecast to increase to CNY183.6 billon from CNY180.6 billion.

The operator had 501,000 5G base stations in operation by end-June.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

