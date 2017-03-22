English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China mobile payments grew 86% in 2016

22 MAR 2017

Mobile payment transactions in China grew 86 per cent in 2016 to 25.7 billion, with the value of the payments increasing 46 per cent to CNY158 trillion ($22.9 billion), according to data from Bank of China.

Non-bank payment agencies such as Alipay, WeChat and Baidu Wallet last year carried out 164 billion transactions, which were valued at CNY99.3 trillion, double the amount of 2015, C114.net reported.

One of the biggest drivers of the growth in transactions was the rapid rise of internet finance in China over the past two years, with mobile now the main payment channel. According to iResearch, many of the country’s medium-sized internet platforms are actively exploring consumer finance segments such as banking and insurance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said this week the number of small businesses in China willing to embrace change in payment methods means China is outdoing the US and Europe in development of these technologies, China Daily reported.

Nearly 68 per cent of China’s mobile phone users made a payment with their handset in 2016, according to data from the China Internet Network Information Centre.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple commits $507M to R&D in China

Domestic roaming end to slow China Unicom recovery

Asia Briefs: Viettel to launch 4G in April, 3 Indonesia expands LTE to 227 cities & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association