China Mobile opts for Nokia global IoT grid - Mobile World Live

HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile opts for Nokia global IoT grid

24 NOV 2020

China Mobile tapped Nokia to deliver improved IoT connectivity for its domestic and international customers using the vendor’s managed services offering.

In a statement, Nokia said it will expand the global capabilities of the operator’s IoT subsidiary, providing real-time visibility for devices and services using its Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service.

The companies will jointly build a node for WING in Chongqing city in southwest China.

Nokia added WING’s network nodes, which are deployed around the world, will be integrated with China Mobile’s OneLink IoT SIM card connection platform to deliver unified connectivity management for its international business customers.

Yaqiong Tang, deputy GM of China Mobile IoT, said WING gives it “a competitive edge with new enterprise customers”, enabling it to “provide the level of IoT connectivity and management that all our customers expect both in China and across the globe”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

