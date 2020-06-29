 China Mobile migrates IoT connections off 2G - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile migrates IoT connections off 2G

29 JUN 2020

China Mobile stopped adding new IoT connections to its 2G network as it accelerates construction of NB-IoT infrastructure across the country, C114.net reported.

The market leader plans to deploy 118,000 NB-IoT base stations this year, taking the total to 350,000, the news portal wrote. The company will migrate 2G IoT services to its NB-IoT and LTE-M networks, with the aim of closing the 2G network to free capacity for 4G and 5G services after refarming the 900MHz spectrum.

China Mobile had 693 million IoT connections at end-June 2019 and reportedly runs the world’s largest NB-IoT network. China apparently accounts for the vast majority of global NB-IoT connections, with uptake elsewhere slow as some operators ended the service in favour of relying on 4G or 5G networks.

NTT Docomo in Japan, for example, shut its NB-IoT network at end-March, as it looks to prioritise resources and turn its focus to LTE-M.

Author

Joseph Waring

