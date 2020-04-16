 China Mobile invests in software supplier - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile invests in software supplier

16 APR 2020

China Mobile agreed to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Chinese software company AsiaInfo, a move aimed at deepening their relationship as the country extends moves around 5G and cloud-based services.

Beijing-based AsiaInfo, the largest telecoms OSS and BSS supplier in China, will issue 182.3 million new shares valued at HKD1.4 billion ($180.6 million) to China Mobile. The share subscription is expected to close in two weeks.

In a stock market filing, AsiaInfo said the deal will consolidate its financial position and provide additional funding for future development. It noted the companies will jointly explore opportunities in strategic areas including 5G network intelligent activities, data-driven operations, vertical industries and corporate cloud.

Despite deepening its ties to the market-leading operator, AsiaInfo insisted the deal would also benefit its relationship with China Telecom and China Unicom.

In its 2019 earnings statement, AsiaInfo said it provided services to 247 operator customers, with software supplied to 59 large enterprise customers, an increase of 55 per cent compared with 2018.

Adjusted net profit rose 11.7 per cent year-on-year in 2019 to CNY673 million ($95.1 million), while revenue increased 9.8 per cent to CNY5.7 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China fast-tracks 5G, aims to lead eventual SA push

China operators make major RCS commitment

Nokia misses massive China Mobile 5G tender
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association