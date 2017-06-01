English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China mobile e-sports revenue forecast to triple

01 JUN 2017

The popularity of mobile e-sports in China is skyrocketing, with the number of mobile gamers expected to more than double and revenue forecast to grow 3.5 times through 2017.

The e-sports market covers revenue from ticket sales, peripheral products, crowd-funding, sponsorships, advertising and live streaming platforms. E-sports gamers are defined as people watching or participating in core e-sports competitions, both professional and non-professional. Mobile is a subset of the overall e-sport market.

Mobile e-sports revenue more than doubled to CNY13 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2016 and is expected to reach CNY46.2 billion by end-2017. The number of mobile gamers is on track to hit 285 million, up from 119 million in 2016, China-headquartered research company iResearch announced.

The company said mobile e-sport gaming is now in a period of fast development, eclipsing the client games market in terms of size. However, iResearch noted revenue from related mobile e-sport competitions and derived content was relatively small.

Thanks to the promotion of the most popular games, new players without e-sport gaming experience in the past have become the main driver of the growth of mobile e-sports, iResearch said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China ready to enact strict cyber security law

Lenovo announces China business restructure

Asia Briefs: China handset shipments dip in April; Docomo shuffles board & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association