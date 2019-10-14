 China Mobile CEO retires - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile CEO retires

14 OCT 2019

Li Yue, CEO of China Mobile, stepped down with immediate effect after reaching the mandatory retirement age, leaving the world’s largest operator seeking a replacement.

China Mobile announced Li’s departure on 11 October, but offered no word on a replacement for the former CEO, who had reached the age of 60 years. Li also served as executive director at the company.

The government is known to periodically reshuffle management at all three state-owned operators, making it unlikely China Mobile will look further afield for its new CEO.

In early March, China Telecom’s chairman Yang Jie replaced Shang Bing as head of China Mobile.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

