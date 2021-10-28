China Mobile big winner in HK spectrum sale

China Mobile Hong Kong emerged as the biggest spender in an auction of 255MHz of spectrum in the 700MHz, 850MHz, 2.5GHz to 2.6GHz and 4.9GHz bands which netted a total of HKD1.9 billion ($244.3 million).

The operator won 15-year licences for spectrum in three bands, bidding a total of HKD648.5 million for 10MHz, 15MHz and 40MHz in the 700MHz (paired), 2.5GHz to 2.6GHz (paired) and 4.9GHz bands respectively, the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) announced yesterday (27 October).

China Mobile Hong Kong is now the largest holder of spectrum in the territory, with 20MHz of 1.8GHz, 30MHz of 2.3GHz, 35MHz of 2.6GHz, 60MHz of 3.5GHz and 80MHz of 4.9GHz.

HKT spent HKD599 million acquiring 10MHz in the 700MHz band and 25MHz of 2.5GHz to 2.6GHz spectrum.

SmarTone purchased 5MHz of 700MHz for HKD72 million, 7.5MHz of 850MHz for HKD82.5 million and 40MHz of 4.9GHz for HKD222.5 million.

Hutchison Telephone spent HKD252 million on 10MHz of 700MHz and 5MHz of 2.5GHz to 2.6GHz.

The spectrum was spit into 19 frequency blocks, with 70MHz unsold and no takers for 600MHz.

SmarTone was the only operator to release a statement on the auction results, with CTO Stephen Chau noting the blocks came at a reasonable price.