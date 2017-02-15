English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China forecast to reach 1B 4G users by end-2017

15 FEB 2017

China’s 4G subscriber base is predicted to reach one billion by the end of this year after adding more than 240 million LTE users in 2017, according to the China Academy of Telecommunication Research.

The number of LTE users in the country increased by 347 million in 2016 to end the year at 762 million, accounting for 43 per cent of global 4G connections compared with 38 per cent at end-2015, according to GSMA Intelligence.

TD-LTE users are expected to represent 70 per cent of China’s 4G users this year and to hit 870 million by 2021, C114.net reported. Market leader China Mobile runs a TD-LTE network (and has 535 million LTE users) while rivals China Unicom and China Telecom both operate TD-LTE and FDD-LTE networks.

4G penetration in China rose from 32 per cent at the end of 2015 to 57 per cent at end-2016. 2G subscribers dropped to 384 million and accounted for 29 per cent of total mobile connections at the end of last year, down from 44.5 per cent at the end of 2015.

The country had 1.3 billion mobile connections at the end of 2016.

GSMA Intelligence forecasts that global 4G connections will reach 2.3 billion by the end of 2017, which would mean China would maintain a 43 per cent share of global LTE subscribers.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Zong earmarks $200M for Pakistan 3G/4G expansion

China smartphone market gains momentum in Q4

Blog: China outpaces global 4G growth in 2016 – again

Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association