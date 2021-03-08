China drives Huawei, ZTE global RAN share gains - Mobile World Live

Huawei and ZTE increased their respective shares of the global RAN market in 2020 driven by a surge in revenue from their domestic market China, data from Dell’Oro Group showed.

In a report, the research company placed Huawei’s share at 33 per cent, up 1 percentage point year-on-year, with ZTE up from 8 per cent in 2019 to 10 per cent.

This compared with Ericsson’s 29 per cent (flat) and Nokia’s 19 per cent (down from 21 per cent). Samsung’s share fell to 6 per cent from 8 per cent.

China RAN revenue grew 34 per cent in 2020. Huawei’s domestic share improved 3 percentage points to 61 per cent.

Excluding China, Ericsson held a 37 per cent share (up 2 percentage points) and Nokia 27 per cent (up 1 point). Huawei’s share fell from 23 per cent to 21 per cent; Samsung declined from 10 per cent to 8 per cent; and ZTE was flat at 3 per cent.

US sanctions hit Huawei’s smartphone business: Gartner figures showed sales declined 41.1 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2020.

But its network equipment business has been mostly spared and actually increased in many regions due strong demand associated with Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Last month, founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told staff profit and revenue rose in 2020 despite new challenges, with transactions, deliveries and supplies uninterrupted.

He noted, however, “we must dare to abandon some countries, some customers, some products”.