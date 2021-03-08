 China drives Huawei, ZTE global RAN share gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China drives Huawei, ZTE global RAN share gains

08 MAR 2021

Huawei and ZTE increased their respective shares of the global RAN market in 2020 driven by a surge in revenue from their domestic market China, data from Dell’Oro Group showed.

In a report, the research company placed Huawei’s share at 33 per cent, up 1 percentage point year-on-year, with ZTE up from 8 per cent in 2019 to 10 per cent.

This compared with Ericsson’s 29 per cent (flat) and Nokia’s 19 per cent (down from 21 per cent). Samsung’s share fell to 6 per cent from 8 per cent.

China RAN revenue grew 34 per cent in 2020. Huawei’s domestic share improved 3 percentage points to 61 per cent.

Excluding China, Ericsson held a 37 per cent share (up 2 percentage points) and Nokia 27 per cent (up 1 point). Huawei’s share fell from 23 per cent to 21 per cent; Samsung declined from 10 per cent to 8 per cent; and ZTE was flat at 3 per cent.

US sanctions hit Huawei’s smartphone business: Gartner figures showed sales declined 41.1 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2020.

But its network equipment business has been mostly spared and actually increased in many regions due strong demand associated with Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Last month, founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told staff profit and revenue rose in 2020 despite new challenges, with transactions, deliveries and supplies uninterrupted.

He noted, however, “we must dare to abandon some countries, some customers, some products”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei targets auto industry role

ZTE president targets 5G power, spectrum gains

Huawei stakes claim to half of global 5G networks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association