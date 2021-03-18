 China cybersecurity unit targets deepfake threat - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

China cybersecurity unit targets deepfake threat

18 MAR 2021

China’s cybersecurity regulator sought answers from many of country’s top tech companies about how to tackle a growing threat from fake multimedia content and strengthen the security management of internet services.

In a translated statement, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it raised concerns about the dangers of deepfakes running on content platforms in the country and discussed ways to improve risk prevention.

Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent and Xiaomi were among 11 companies attending the meeting.

As a next step, CAC said it will advise local cybersecurity and information departments, and public security agencies to increase inspections, and urge local internet companies to abide by relevant regulations.

Deepfakes are created using AI and machine learning technology to make realistic copies of video and audio content.

Domestic tech companies have faced tougher scrutiny of their privacy, security and market power since November 2020, when authorities suspended a planned dual listing on the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges of Alibaba’s financial arm Ant Group.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

