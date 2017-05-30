China ready to enact strict cyber security law

China’s controversial new cyber security law requiring strict data surveillance and local storage for internet companies will come into force on 1 June, state run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The law, which was passed in November 2016, restricts ISPs from collecting and selling users’ personal information that is irrelevant to their services. Users now have the right to ask service providers to delete their information if it is abused.

Xinhua said: “Those who violate the provisions and infringe on personal information will face hefty fines.”

Overseas business groups have pushed Chinese regulators to delay implementing the law, complaining the new rules would restrict their activities, Reuters reported.

A regulation on online news requires individuals and groups to obtain government permission before releasing news on instant messaging apps or social websites.

Critics say the law, which requires data to be stored on servers in China, threatens to shut foreign technology companies out of sectors the government deems “critical”, Reuters said.