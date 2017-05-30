English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

China ready to enact strict cyber security law

30 MAY 2017

China’s controversial new cyber security law requiring strict data surveillance and local storage for internet companies will come into force on 1 June, state run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The law, which was passed in November 2016, restricts ISPs from collecting and selling users’ personal information that is irrelevant to their services. Users now have the right to ask service providers to delete their information if it is abused.

Xinhua said: “Those who violate the provisions and infringe on personal information will face hefty fines.”

Overseas business groups have pushed Chinese regulators to delay implementing the law, complaining the new rules would restrict their activities, Reuters reported.

A regulation on online news requires individuals and groups to obtain government permission before releasing news on instant messaging apps or social websites.

Critics say the law, which requires data to be stored on servers in China, threatens to shut foreign technology companies out of sectors the government deems “critical”, Reuters said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Lenovo announces China business restructure

Asia Briefs: China handset shipments dip in April; Docomo shuffles board & more

Huawei regains China smartphone lead in Q1
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association