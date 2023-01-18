 China continues game licensing as curbs ease - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China continues game licensing as curbs ease

18 JAN 2023

Online game developers in China felt the direct impact of an easing of tech restrictions by the government, with the sector’s regulator issuing licences to 88 domestic titles after a lengthy moratorium.

The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) published a list of recent approvals for the domestic market, which included three games from Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company.

Last month the NPPA approved licences for 44 overseas releases, a clear signal the government had started to back off an aggressive crackdown on gaming which resulted in new restrictions being introduced as authorities aimed to curb children’s screen time and combat addiction.

In April 2022 licences were issued for the first batch of games since the NPPA halted the review of new titles in August 2021, but this didn’t include products from Tencent or NetEase, reckoned to be China’s two biggest developers.

China’s video gaming market is apparently the largest in the world, generating revenue of CNY269.5 billion ($40.1 billion) in 2022, down 10.3 per cent year-on-year, South China Morning Post reported, citing data from the Gaming Publishing Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association.

The government increased scrutiny of domestic tech companies and introduced stricter regulations covering competition, user privacy and child projection in late 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China operators seal 5-year tower pricing deals

China aims to unleash VR with 5-year plan

China 5G user base set to top 1B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association