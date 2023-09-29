 China chipmaker Enflame raises $274M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China chipmaker Enflame raises $274M

29 SEP 2023
Chinese yuan notes spread out on a flat surface

Chinese AI chipmaker Enflame Technology closed a funding round, raising CNY2 billion ($274.4 million) from new and existing investors as the country pushes for self-sufficiency in semiconductors in the face of widening US sanctions, Yicai Global reported.

The round was led by state-run capital investor Shanghai International Group and included Tencent, one of the first investors in the Shanghai-headquartered developer of cloud-based chips when it was set up in 2018, and image editing software company Meitu, the news portal stated.

Earlier in the month, China’s government was reportedly preparing to launch a fund to boost its semiconductor industry, aiming to raise around CNY300 billion.

Tech giant Huawei’s latest Mate 60 Pro is thought by some to have 5G capabilities despite a US ban on the import of chipsets, indicating gains in advanced chip manufacturing in the country.

The company has highlighted moves to build up its in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Analyst company TechInsights claimed in early September it found evidence Huawei and domestic chipmaker SMIC used an advanced 7nm process to make chips for the Mate 60 Pro.

In late 2022, the US blocked Chinese companies from acquiring advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment, moves Japan and the Netherlands backed.

The restrictions prompted AI chipmaker Nvidia to re-configure its high-end offerings for China.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Top 5 takeaways

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association