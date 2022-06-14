China cable giant taps ZTE for LBS platform

China Broadcasting Network (China Broadnet) contracted domestic vendor ZTE to deliver the 5G core network for a location-based service (LBS) project, with initial sites to be delivered in Beijing and Nanjing.

In a statement, ZTE explained the platform will provide LBS services to China Broadnet users across its entire 5G network. In addition to delivering emergency location services, the network will also provide commercial applications for enterprise customers.

ZTE stated its integrated positioning platform is compatible with 4G and 5G networks at the same time, which can reduce costs, and simplify operation and maintenance.

At the beginning of 2021, China Broadnet worked out a wide-reaching network sharing and construction deal with China Mobile, spanning 11 years and two phases.

The national cable TV operator was granted a 5G licence in 2019, receiving 80MHz of 700MHz spectrum and 100MHz in the 4.9GHz band.

ZTE was one of five vendors awarded a CNY38 billion ($5.6 billion) wireless contract by the two operators in 2021.