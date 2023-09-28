 China Broadnet selects Huawei, ZTE for 5G core project - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Broadnet selects Huawei, ZTE for 5G core project

28 SEP 2023
A large 5G bearing the colours of the Chinese national flag superimposed over a blurred image of a city

Chinese operator China Broadnet shortlisted only domestic equipment vendors Huawei and ZTE for the second phase of a 5G core project valued at CNY82.5 million ($11.3 million), news portal DVBCN reported.

The project will cover 17 provinces in the north and 15 in the south, along with engineering services and a one-year warranty.

Each company bid for about 66 per cent of the full project.

The subsidiary of the state-owned national cable TV operator stated last month 5G coverage using 700MHz spectrum had reached all townships and it had 13 million users at end-June.

It is targeting 50 million in three years.

The operator was previously named China Broadcasting Network and signed a network sharing and construction deal with China Mobile to speed its 5G launch and cut network capex in 2020.

In June, Huawei and ZTE were awarded the lion’s share of two China Mobile 5G network tenders valued at CNY7.8 billion.

Huawei won about 52 per cent of the contracts and ZTE nearly 27 per cent.

Ericsson secured an 8.2 per cent share, Datang Mobile 7.1 per cent and Nokia 5.2 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association