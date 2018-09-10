English
HomeAsiaNews

China brands top Philippines smartphone growth

10 SEP 2018

Competition in the Philippines’ smartphone market intensified in Q2 as the segment returned to growth following a weak start to the year, Counterpoint Research revealed.

The company revealed smartphone shipments grew 9 per cent year-on-year, but the overall handset market fell 6 per cent due to a sharp drop in feature phone shipments. Smartphones accounted for 76 per cent of total shipments in the recent quarter.

While Samsung and Cherry Mobile maintained a strong hold on smartphone shipments (see chart, left, click to enlarge), Chinese brands accounted for around 45 per cent of the market, Counterpoint Research associate director Tarun Pathak said.

“Chinese brands such as Oppo, vivo and Huawei, with their lean portfolio and focused marketing, have gained significant consumer mind share. However, Samsung and Cherry Mobile still have a very strong hold on the local market, especially in rural areas.”

The sub-$200 price band represented nearly 75 per cent of the smartphone market in the quarter. Research analyst Hanish Bhatia explained this price point “is the sweet spot for the market and the key focus of leading brands.”

“Local players such as Cherry Mobile and MyPhone are now solely targeting the sub-$99 price segment, primarily due to the aggressive approach of Chinese OEMs in the mid-tier price segments.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

