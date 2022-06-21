 China 5G subscriber count approaches 900M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China 5G subscriber count approaches 900M

21 JUN 2022

China’s three mobile players signed up an additional 30.1 million 5G package subscribers in May, taking their combined figure to 899.3 million and accounting for the vast majority of the global total.

China Mobile added 18.2 million to end May with 495.1 million. Since the beginning of the year, it picked up 108 million.

Rival China Telecom added 7 million in May, taking its total to 224.5 million, with 36.7 million added in the opening five months.

China Unicom closed May with 179.7 million, up 4.9 million from the previous month and 24.7 million since the start of the year.

The number of subscribers with both 5G service plans and compatible handsets is much lower than the package counts. In March, China Mobile revealed it had 190 million real 5G users at end-2021 compared with 387 million package customers.

China Mobile’s total mobile subscribers increased by 9.7 million in May to 966.6 million and China Telecom’s by 8.7 million to 381.1 million. China Unicom hasn’t disclosed mobile subscriber numbers in 2022, but released totals combining mobile, fixed, broadband and IoT connections.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Malaysia 5G pioneer YTL looks beyond cheap SIM cards

Telia to develop private 5G with Norway military

Thailand forms national 5G alliance
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association