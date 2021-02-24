Cellcard chief pushes 5G role in digital agenda - Mobile World Live

MWC SHANGHAI 2021: Ian Watson, CEO of Cambodian operator Cellcard, highlighted government efforts to boost availability of, and access to, digital services, noting 5G would play a key role in achieving the nation’s goals.

Watson noted Cambodia aims to offer a “mecca of entertainment” for the nation’s youth, offering entertainment services spanning mass gaming, e-sports tournaments, digital skills training, and services using VR, AR and holographic technologies.

But he noted the benefits of 5G would be greater than simply delivering entertainment, citing agriculture, manufacturing and tourism as areas which should also be key to government plans.

In tourism, for example, Watson explained VR and AR technologies could be used to deliver “immersive experiences” involving Cambodia’s World Heritage Sites.

Cellcard plans to begin fundraising towards its 5G efforts in the coming months, Watson said, explaining it would initially target services towards consumers before exploring opportunities in smart city services including street lighting, parking, and autonomous and connected transportation.