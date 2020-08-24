 CAT Telecom settles another legal spat - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

CAT Telecom settles another legal spat

24 AUG 2020

Thai operator True and state-owned CAT Telecom called a truce after almost a decade of legal squabbling over a range of network-related matters, agreeing a deal which drops all actions pending with the nation’s Administrative Court.

CAT Telecom had filed six lawsuits against True and its subsidiaries, which made two counterclaims with the court. In a statement, True said both parties withdrew the disputes and agreed they will not be able to raise any issues related to the cases.

As part of the settlement, CAT Telecom made a payment of THB1.96 billion ($62.3 million) to True, which paid the state enterprise THB1.86 billion.

It is CAT Telecom’s second settlement in as many weeks after reaching a deal with AIS to end a tower spat. The move continued a run of settlements by the state-owned operator in 2020, after it accepted a move by dtac in January to close all but two legal disputes over an operating concession.

CAT Telecom is reducing its liability exposure as it prepares to merge with Thailand’s other state-owned operator TOT.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

