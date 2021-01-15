 CAT Telecom loses compensation claim against AIS - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

CAT Telecom loses compensation claim against AIS

15 JAN 2021

AIS emerged victorious in a long-running dispute after an arbitration panel dismissed a compensation claim relating to an expired concession agreement between its Digital Phone subsidiary and rival CAT Telecom.

The Arbitration Committee ruled in AIS’ favour in a case initiated in January 2018, when CAT Telecom took legal action demanding Digital Phone transfer the ownership of equipment including 4,657 towers and a call centre system.

CAT Telecom sought compensation totalling THB13.4 billion ($445.9 million), along with an additional THB116 million per month to cover opportunity loss and interest.

In a statement, AIS said the decision means Digital Phone is not obliged to transfer the equipment or make payment for the claims.

But the ruling may yet be challenged: CAT Telecom can file a petition to revoke it within 90 days.

The operators settled a long-running tower dispute in August 2020: shortly after, CAT Telecom and True called a truce after almost a decade of legal squabbling over a range of network-related matters.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

