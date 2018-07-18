English
HomeAsiaNews

Car makers target Didi with autonomous alliance

18 JUL 2018

Three major car manufacturers in China – FAW Group, Chongqing Changan Automobile and Dongfeng Motor – established a joint venture to develop a taxi-booking platform and autonomous vehicle technologies.

T3 Mobile Travel Services will create new technologies in the automotive value chain, with the companies sharing resources and knowledge of the self-driving car market, FAW said in a statement. The joint venture aims to launch services in China and expand overseas.

The companies, which have joint venture agreements with US and European car manufacturers, signed a preliminary agreement for the alliance in December 2017.

In the venture’s sights is Didi Chuxing, the largest taxi-hailing app platform in China, which took over Uber’s operations in the mainland in August 2016.

FAW is expanding outside of traditional car manufacturing. In June it led a $500 million funding round in Byton, an electric vehicle start-up, and holds a 10 per cent stake in Mobike’s car-sharing unit. FAW will supply electric vehicles to the China-based company.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

