English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Canalys expects self-driving cars in Asia by 2020

07 DEC 2017

CANALYS CHANNELS FORUM, PERTH, AUSTRALIA: The entire transportation sector is going through a revolution, with Canalys predicting fully autonomous self-driving cars will appear on the roads within three years.

‪Canalys‪ CEO Steve Brazier said there will be a race to see who launches autonomous vehicles first: “We would expect Singapore or maybe Seoul to be first, but we’ll see. It could also come in China.”

The research company expects 20 per cent of vendor channel partners to be selling or managing autonomous vehicle solutions by 2020.

While there’s obviously a lot of attention and hype, Brazier said it’s not just cars being transformed in the transportation sector.

He pointed to an aggressive push by JD.com to introduce drones.‬ The e-commerce giant is building 185 drone ports across China so it can serve rural areas of China within 24 hours. The drones fly at 100km/h and can deliver packages up to 15kg.‬

In China more than 20 airports use facial recognition to increase security, while one terminal in Singapore’s Changi Airport offers self-service check-in, and automated bag drop, immigration clearance and boarding.

The terminal also introduced 3D scanning so passengers no longer need to take their computers and tablets out of their bags when they go through security.

“That’s fantastic, to speed things up and make life easier,” Brazier said.

He noted there are already driverless boats on some of Amsterdam’s canals.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PwC claims human fears impede self-driving progress
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association