English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

CAICT reveals decline in China handset shipments

13 SEP 2017

Handset shipments in China continued to decline in August, falling 13.3 per cent compared with the same month of 2016 to 41.2 million units.

Smartphones shipments decreased 17.1 per cent to 36.9 million units, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

For the first eight months of 2017, total handset shipments slipped 8.3 per cent year-on-year to 323 million units and smartphone shipments were down 7.4 per cent to 303 million units, C114.net reported.

Shipments of 4G handsets accounted for 94 per cent of the total despite falling 6.7 per cent to 304 million.

For the January to August period, domestic-brand handset shipments dropped 7.7 per cent to 293 million units and accounted for 90.8 per cent of the total. In August shipments of local-brand handsets dropped 14.8 per cent to 38.1 million units, the CAICT report said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: How many global base stations are there anyway?

Samsung to expand memory chip output in China

Australia handset market up 18% on Android launches
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association