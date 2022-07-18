 ByteDance on chip expert recruitment drive - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

ByteDance on chip expert recruitment drive

18 JUL 2022

TikTok parent ByteDance began assessing the viability of building its own semiconductors for internal applications and to meet the computing needs of its own services, South China Morning Post reported.

Citing comments made by the Beijing-based social media giant, the newspaper noted ByteDance was at the early stages of building a chip design team and had no intention of getting into the manufacturing business.

Part of move in this area is a recruitment drive, which has seen it post a number of job advertisements for experts covering several chip-related roles.

The company has traditionally focused on building and running applications, but has made hardware moves before.

Its core brands include short form video giant TikTok and Chinese-language version Douyin; news content platform Toutiao; social network Helo; and collaboration tool Lark, which is available in Japan and Singapore.

Similar to its social media peers, ByteDance has started making moves into the AR, VR and nascent metaverse space through a range of investments, including the purchase of VR headset company Pico in 2021.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association