 BSNL readies 4G move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

BSNL readies 4G move

01 FEB 2022

An Indian government minister reportedly detailed plans for state-run operator BSNL to make a move into 4G following several years of hold-ups.

The Economic Times (ET) reported Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan revealed the government plans to begin the process of buying network equipment in April, with a view to commencing commercial services in August or September.

Chauhan told the newspaper proof-of-concept (PoC) trials were due to have been completed by 31 January. ET wrote BSNL tapped a consortium backed by Tata Consultancy Services in mid-2021 to conduct networks tests, with its most recent work conducted along with a government-backed R&D centre.

BSNL aims to deploy 50,000 4G mobile sites in urban and suburban areas in the first phase of its deployment, with the network ultimately set to comprise 90,000 sites, ET reported.

ET stated BSNL’s 4G plans have been in limbo for close to six years. It noted the operator had requested 2500MHz spectrum in 2015.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

XL taps Cisco for 4G optimisation

Google defends India record from competition claims

India to shun China vendors in 5G trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association